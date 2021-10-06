The Guilty: Netflix Movie With Jake Gyllenhaal Was Filmed In Just 11 Days

The Guilty, the new Netflix film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua, was shot in just eleven days. Like? We’ll tell you: the secret, according to the two, was the organization, since the production really wanted to finish the content very quickly.

The Netflix original film premiered recently at the Toronto International Film Festival and later on Netflix and selected theaters. A breathtaking thriller, the feature is based on a 2018 Danish film of the same name. The police drama tells the story of a police emergency service operator who is placed in a precarious situation during a routine shift.

Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) is a police officer who was demoted and forced to work in the 911 telephone service (emergency code in the United States). Everything changes when he receives a call from a woman who has been kidnapped. He steps in to try to find her, but with limited information and his position confined to a table, it’s far from an easy process.

Culpado was filmed in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, and because of that, it had to adopt some unique methods on set. Among them, speed: it took just 11 days for filming to be completed.

Fuqua and Gyllenhaal gave an interview to the Collider website in which they explained how the feat was possible. Fuqua joked, “I couldn’t even tell you right now. You know, we just did it,” said the director. Afterwards, he said the process boiled down to a mix of timelines with the power of those who worked on the film.

“It felt like something that needed to happen. Right, at the height of covid, the story was engaging, I was available for a short time, Jake was available for a short time… We just had to make it work,” said Fuqua.

“I think that [the speed] was built into the process and the story from the beginning,” said Gyllenhaal. “I don’t know how much you could allow yourself in a story like that. It had to be done with a time clock,” said the actor.

According to the two, the fact that the character’s shocking story was told in just an hour and a half helped: they and the creative team felt pressure in real life during production, as did Joe in the film.

Now, The Guilty is available on Netflix, so we can draw our conclusions about a production made so quickly.

Have you ever watched The Guilty? What do you think? Tell us!