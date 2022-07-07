The guests of Big Brother 24 talked about their favorite past players

When the Big Brother Season 24 guests kick off the game this summer, they’ve shared some of their favorite past players. Big Brother has created some of the most iconic moments in the history of reality TV, and some of its players have become legends. From the alliance of Dr. Will Kirby and Mike “Boogie” Malin from Chilltown to the historic team The Cookout — people gathered in the Big Brother house to work miracles.

Many of the recent Big Brother players are superfanates who imitate former players in their unusual gameplay. They remember the funeral of Dan Gisling, the ingenious plan that brought the winner of “Big Brother 10” second place in season 14. a life jacket.”They are looking to recreate incredible strategies like Jennifer “Nakomis” Dedmon’s “Six Fingers Plan” from “Big Brother 5” and Tiffany Mitchell’s “Master Plan” from “Big Brother 23.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, the guests of Big Brother 24 shared some of their favorite players from previous seasons of the show. Terrence Higgins’ favorite players are Derrick Levasseur and Xavier Prater, because he considers their seasons “flawless.” Amira Jones chose Nicole Franzel because she thought she had a really strong social game. Nicole Lajog also loves Derrick because he was a police sergeant, and she worked in the police for 10 years, but, like Derrick, she will not disclose this information to her housemates. She also loves Tiffany and Nicole F. and she noted Xavier for his honesty and respect for the game. Indy Santos and Joseph Abdin also chose Xavier. Taylor Hale said her favorite player is Daniel Reyes because she was “an absolute inspiration who had to win her season,” and she plans to model her gameplay on hers. She also loves Janelle because she wasn’t afraid to be “a playful, girly person, and also dominate competitions.” Paloma Aguilar said that she likes the couple Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispin. She likes Tyler’s “energy and character” because he is similar to her in that they are both leaders, but carefree and funny. Kyle Capener’s favorite player is also Tyler, and he wants to replicate his strategy of making the last two secret deals with half of the house by making friends. Monte Taylor’s favorite Big Brother players are Donnie Thompson for his “beautiful personality”, as well as Hayden Moss, Derrick, Tyler and Xavier. Matt “Turner” Turner said that his favorite players are Angela “Rockstar” Lantry, Christy Murphy, Tyler, Nicole, Cody Calafiore and David Alexander, and Jasmine Davis chose Derrick, Cody Nixon and Tiffany.

Some of the guests of Big Brother 24 have been fans of the show since the beginning, so their knowledge of past players is even more extensive. Michael Bruner has watched every season of Big Brother, including celebrity releases, Over the Top, and even some international versions. Janelle is his all—time favorite player, along with Kaysar Rida, Rachel Reilly, Daniele Donato, Daniel Reyes, Nakomis, Rennie Martin and Britney Haines. Daniel Durston has been “obsessed with the series since day one” and has seen every season of Big Brother, including Canada. His favorite players are Dan, Casey Clark, Brett Robinson, Janelle, Britney and Dr. Will. Brittany Hoops also watched the game from the very beginning, and Nicole Anthony became her absolute favorite. In addition, Alyssa Snyder has watched every season of Big Brother, and her favorites are “very influential women” such as Janelle, Britney and Casey. Joe “Puig” Puccarelli said he’s been watching “Big Brother” since high school around season 11 or 12, and recently watched seasons 2 and 7. He said he likes Chilltown and likes Dr. Will’s gameplay. He also likes guys who look like him and where he’s from (Staten Island, New York), like Cody and Enzo Palumbo.

Whether the actors have been watching Big Brother 24 since the beginning or have recently become fans of the show, their choice of favorite players shows that they know what it takes to succeed in the game. They have compiled a list of the most legendary participants who have ever played this game. Perhaps one day one of the guests of “Big Brother 24” will be listed as a favorite player for the future actor.