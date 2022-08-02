The groom is 90 days old: how fans celebrate Anfisa’s citizenship

There were a lot of controversial actors in the 90-day Groom, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko is no stranger to harsh judgments from the public, but her recent news about citizenship deserves her praise. Fans are very rooting for her because she is getting US citizenship. Anfisa has turned her public image upside down since she participated in the series, and her status as a 90DF villain has faded significantly. She has worked hard to succeed, and the fans approve of her. The people who follow her are excited that the young woman is achieving her goals by breaking up with her former marriage.

Anfisa was featured in season 4 of “90 Days of the Groom” when the then 19-year-old girl came to the United States from Russia to marry her ex-husband Jorge Nava. Initially, she was written off as a small-time gold hunter, clearly stating that she was with Jorge mainly because of his money. He was also sharply criticized, as he exaggerated his financial situation in front of Anfisa and basically wanted to marry her because she is so attractive. After a tumultuous marriage and Jorge’s arrest for trafficking cannabis across state lines, the couple finally divorced. They were able to get away from their complicated relationship.

Since her release in the 90-day Groom, Anfisa has proved to her critics that she is able to work hard and provide for herself, and has acquired quite a large number of fans of the franchise, many viewers claim that they are in the “Anfisa team”. Fans were happy to watch Anfisa pursue her bodybuilding dreams. Then she started a career as a model and YouTube star. Her dreams didn’t stop there, as she became a certified fitness instructor. Then Anfisa decided to become an entrepreneur. She began taking classes at a community college and eventually graduated from the University of California, Irvine Paul Meredge School of Business. She took advantage of her experience as a fitness instructor and her business education and used her skills to launch her own fitness and wellness app, which allows clients to use her services as a personal trainer from the comfort of their own home. .

Anfisa loves to live in America

Fans who may have once criticized her are now rejoicing when the young star adds to her list of achievements. Despite her short time in the series, Anfisa retains one of the biggest fan bases among all the stars of the series “90-day groom”. After Anfisa announced her new status as a US citizen on Instagram, fans commented on her post, congratulating her on her success. Shortly after, fans who posted a Reddit thread created by STVNMC re-shared an image of Anfisa with her new citizenship documents. The post read: “Citizen’s hot alarm!” Other fans commented on the post, letting Anfisa know how happy they are that everything is so good in her life.

Fans are more sympathetic to Anfisa lately

Although fans recalled Anfisa’s darkest moments, including involvement in manipulation and violence by an intimate partner during her marriage to Jorge, they took time to think about her circumstances at that moment. Many fans watched Anfisa’s videos on YouTube, in which she explains what she was thinking at the time of her marriage. Although fans can’t put up with insults, viewers claimed that looking back, it was easier to understand why Anfisa was unhappy with this relationship and struggled to make everything work. Her young age, combined with the difficulties of adapting to a new country and an unfavorable marriage, are the reasons why fans feel more sympathy these days.

Anfisa’s followers defend her right to learn and grow and see her new status as a citizen as a sign of everything she has worked for over the past seven years. Although she still receives a lot of criticism, fans who are part of Anfisa’s “team” find time to cheer her up and share their excitement with each other. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé, whether they love Anfisa or not, are interested in seeing what she will do next. They hope she can continue to learn from her mistakes.