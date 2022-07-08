The groom for 90 days: how is cooking after a medical examination Side effects

The former star of the franchise “90 days of the groom” Varya Malina feels much better after the terrible side effects after a medical test. Viewers may know the Russian actress from the TV series “Bride for 90 days: up to 90 days”, season 4, where she appeared together with Jeffrey Pashel. Over the past few months, Varya has struggled with various mental health problems, trying to maintain a positive attitude after the conclusion of her beau. Recently, the former reality TV star took part in a medical study of anxiety treatments and their effects on the body. During this ordeal, Varya had to share several vials of blood and suffer from lack of sleep and food.

Fortunately, the cast of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise remained physically unharmed. However, she had serious mental side effects as a result of the trial. In June 2022, Varya was severely sleep deprived due to inclusion in the study. In addition, she began to suffer from anxiety and dry mouth. Varya said that she was always dizzy, which was why she had blurry vision and problems with focusing. Despite this, Varya diligently carried out her part of the medical research.

On June 8, 2022, Varya shared that the doctors decided to withdraw her from the study. She said it was mainly because of the severity of her side effects. When Varya informed the doctors about dizziness, anxiety and muscle weakness, they decided to withdraw her from the study. However, the good thing is that Varya received $ 3,500 for participating in the study, and her salary did not suffer due to the inability to continue.

A week later, Varya shared a funny video on her Instagram and wrote: “If you saw the world through my eyes, the last 2.5 weeks would be like this video.” The video shows Varya playing with her dog, but a wavy distortion filter was applied on top of it. According to her, the video shows how she felt when she took medications and antidepressants. Along with a funny video , Varya jokingly wrote: At that time, the Russian beauty was still suffering from side effects, but doctors said that the drugs would leave her body in two or three days.

It is clear that Varya is happy to return to her former lifestyle, and her latest post proves that she has fully recovered. In July 2022, she shared a video of herself enjoying a trip with her friends. The post shows Varya returning to the tourist spot where she once traveled with Jeffrey during her first trip to America. Varya added that the Abrams Falls Trail is much more beautiful in summer and is a must-visit for those traveling nearby. The video shows that Varya is enjoying the waterfall in good health, which hints that she has recovered well. Viewers of the series “90 days of the bride” are glad to see her back in action.