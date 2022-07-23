The groom for 90 days: actors with interesting careers in the real world

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is filled with a host of actors hoping to capitalize on their TLC fame, but many franchise representatives work outside of social media. Some of the actors over the years, such as David Murphy and Russ Mayfield, have impressed fans of the franchise with their highly paid work. Several actors in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have had amazing careers outside of reality TV.

A popular trend among the actors of the 90-day groom, especially in later seasons, is to become an influential person. Many well-known characters in the franchise hope to cause drama in the series to increase interest in their presence on social networks. This allows them to have more interested followers who are interested in keeping up with their lives. Many actors of the 90-day Groom series then launch paid platforms such as OnlyFans or Cameo to earn money from their subscribers. Many actors sell merchandise or participate in paid advertising, and some also host their own additional shows or continue to participate in the franchise.

Despite the fact that many actors of the 90-day groom hope to become influential people, an amazing number of stars of the franchise have also made respectable careers. Many celebrities of reality TV have received higher education, and many stars work in the field of medicine. Other actors started their own businesses and pursued their dreams. Many famous personalities succeed in their careers, although TLC often highlights their dramatic relationship problems. Nevertheless, many fans of the “90-day groom” actually find the real career of actors more interesting than their sometimes staged dramas.

Juliana Custodio

Some actors of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise indulge in modeling or share photos on adult websites, but Season 7 star Juliana Custodio has an international modeling career under her belt. Juliana is represented by Time Model International, as well as Women Management NY and Milano. She is also an elite Bang Energy ambassador. Juliana has appeared in several advertisements, including for Solstice Magazine. Juliana said that she can’t wait to restore her figure before pregnancy and return to modeling after childbirth. Her Instagram profile is filled with a lot of her models and high fashion shots.

Anna Campisi

Anna Campisi from season 6 is a beekeeper who has her own business Beauty and The Bees Honey. Anna founded her company in 2015, and later her current husband and fellow beekeeper Mursel Mistanoglu joined her. The couple’s business supplies its customers with local and natural honey, as well as some other handmade products. Anna Campisi made headlines this year when she started offering new mothers soap made from their own breast milk so they could wash their babies carefully. However, some fans of the franchise mistakenly thought that Anna was selling products with her breast milk. Currently, Anna and Mursel’s store sells honey, tea, tea accessories, sweets, as well as household and body goods.

Mursel Mistanoglu

Turkish man Mursel joined his now wife Anna in running a thriving business. However, some fans of the franchise do not know that Mursel has also opened his own carpentry business. In March, Mursel opened his own store called Mursel’s Custom Furniture. Mursel has more than twenty years of experience as a custom furniture manufacturer, as well as a furniture designer. He uses the influence of his native country as well as several European countries to inspire his work. Many fans of the franchise did not know that Mursel was such a gifted carpenter. His store is located in Bellevue, Nebraska. Mursel is not the only actor in the franchise engaged in furniture, as Zied Hakimi works in a furniture store in the United States.

Molly Hopkins

Molly Hopkins is known for her sense of humor, but Molly and her popular Pillow Talk companion and best friend Cynthia Decker run LiviRae Lingerie together. The underwear store is located in Kennesaw, Georgia, and is a comprehensive store that helps people feel confident and receive support in their clothes. Before Molly debuted in the fifth season of the series “90 days of the groom” with her ex-husband Luis Mendes, Molly and Cynthia starred in the series “Double Divas”. The reality show covered the daily antics at LiviRae Lingerie and aired on Lifetime in 2013 for two seasons. Molly hinted that she wants to do a show with Cynthia again in the future.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva is one of the participants of the 90 Days of the Groom franchise, known for her chaotic behavior. Despite her wacky antics, Natalie made a career in television in Ukraine before she came to the United States to be with her now estranged husband Mike Youngquist. Natalie describes herself as an actress and a journalist.