The groom for 90 days: 10 Things You Didn’t Know about Molly Hopkins

The popular TLC reality show “The 90-day Groom” is already in its ninth season, and an episode will be shown this Sunday. Viewers are certainly interested in new couples and all their new dramas, but at least one graduate of the series “90 days“, fan favorite Molly Hopkins from season 5, seems to be much more interested in her own peace of mind. Hopkins, who was also featured in the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life, after the termination of her short-lived marriage with her now ex-husband Louis, begins a new chapter.

Hopkins is thriving. In addition to restoring relations with her daughters, she has a new beau, supportive friends, a successful business, and she is busy with her health and well-being. Hopkins may be outspoken and outspoken about her height, but there’s always something new to learn about the burgeoning reality TV star.

She owns a lingerie business

Hopkins opened LiviRae Lingerie in 2006 with her best friend and business partner Cynthia Decker. The size-adjusted store offers a wide range of products and services, including bra fitting, shapewear, sleepwear, individual design and, of course, a diverse selection of underwear.

The physical store is located in Kennesaw, Georgia, but shoppers can also shop online. In an interview with Screen Rant, Hopkins spoke about the virtual fitting and her mission to empower women: “… I can solve some real problems – from young girls to a few clients who are in nursing homes.” She continued, “These are people who are just looking for solace in their bras and breasts.”

She has an amazing best friend and business partner

The audience got to know Hopkins’ best friend, Cynthia Decker, thanks to her numerous very interesting performances on Pillow Talk. But the duo’s friendship goes much deeper than the laughter they shared on the show.

Decker is a co-owner of LiviRae Lingerie with Hopkins, and over the years they have worked together on many partnerships. In fact, Decker encouraged Hopkins to be a part of the TLC reality show, and she’s easily one of the best friends on the 90-day fiance. More recently, friends have teamed up to sell a line of dietary supplements. Decker is an incredibly supportive friend who always seems to be thinking about Hopkins’ interests.

She found love again

Hopkins and her ex-husband Louis had one of the shortest marriages in the history of 90 days, but she has since moved on and has now found love again. Hopkins first introduced the audience to her new man, a Brooklyn cop named Kelly, in the series “90 Day: The Single Life».

Hopkins told Screen Rant, “The first thing that attracted me to Kelly was his smile and constancy.” It seems she’s not the only person in her family who is a fan of Kelly. Her daughter Olivia recently appeared in a photo on Kelly’s Instagram page, gently hugging him. Hopkins’ new relationship already seems happier and healthier than the ones she had with Louis.

She was on the cover of a magazine

In 2020, Hopkins was featured on the cover of Plus Model Magazine “Power & Inspiration». She posed in a stunning black lingerie set and a dramatic transparent dress, of course, from LiviRae Lingerie.

Hopkins is the perfect cover model for a magazine whose mission, according to its website, is to “inspire women around the world to embrace their curves, not be afraid of fashion, demand change and set the agenda of the self-confidence movement.” Fans hope to see Hopkins on the covers of other magazines soon.

It supports other 90-day businesses

Fans most likely won’t see Hopkins hanging out with any of the show’s former cast members. In an exclusive interview, she mentioned that she does not keep in touch with many of her colleagues on the 90-day star. However, always a businesswoman, she said she supports their endeavors, explaining that she bought things like clothes from Darcy and Stacy, as well as honey from Anna and Mursel, who are both beekeepers.

Hopkins took the time to talk about one particular couple she remained close to-Annie and David, who were shown with her in season 5. In an interview, she stated that David “envelops everyone and radiates positive love. Adding, “He’s funny too, and I love Annie. So I’ve talked to them a few times.”

she protects her children

On the show, Hopkins faced criticism from viewers who believed she preferred Louis to her daughters, Olivia and Kinsley. This time Hopkins wants to be a better mom. She takes her time and gives priority to her children.

In the teaser 90 Day: The Single Life Hopkins struggled with the decision to let her new boyfriend Kelly meet her youngest daughter Kinsley, who was 10 years old at the time and had special needs. She stated: “When you have a child with a fragmented chromosome who approaches life in a different way…