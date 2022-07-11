The Grey Man from Netflix Is Shown, Read What People Are Saying About Ryan Gosling’s Action Movie

The expectation of the Russo brothers’ latest film “The Grey Man” is very high, and why not? Firstly, they are Anthony and Joe Russo, known for MCU blockbusters, who lead a stellar cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Less often Jean Page and others. Also, the story adapted from a series of books by Mark Greaney has serious franchise potential (yes, we are already talking about a possible sequel). Finally, we can’t help but mention Evans’ classic villainous mustache. Netflix’s “Grey Man” was shown before its release on the streaming service, so let’s see what the first reaction to the upcoming action movie will be.

Ryan Gosling plays former CIA agent Cort Gentry, an assassin nicknamed the Gray Man, who is accused of a crime he may not have committed and is forced to flee to avoid capture by one of his former colleagues, Lloyd. Hansen (Chris Evans). The Russo brothers are masters of combining witty dialogues with intense action scenes, so it is expected that the jokes between the two stars will be very interesting.

Since “The Grey Man” will go straight to streaming rather than theaters (although it will be released in limited theaters), Netflix subscribers will have access to what this critic says is the perfect summer movie from the comfort of their own home.:

“The Grey Man” is the perfect action movie for the summer of 2022. It is filled with adrenaline and incredibly interesting! Ryan Gosling was cool. I loved every minute of Chris Evans’ amazing ruthlessness.

And while comparisons with other action movies are to be expected, Joey Morona claims that Chris Evans’ level of shitty evil is second to none.

“The Grey Man” will see limited release in theaters on Friday, July 15, and then debuts in the Netflix streaming library on Friday, July 22. Don’t forget to watch some of the other best movies on Netflix while you’re there, and you can also speed up planning your next trip to the theater by taking a look at our movie release schedule for 2022, and even see which movies will appear in our box office in 2023.