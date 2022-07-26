The Grey Man already has a sequel and a spin-off

The submission of the film, titled “Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans,” apparently became a big success for Netflix, because “The Gray Man” is already getting a sequel and spin-off – less than two weeks after its release.

Netflix has announced that Gosling will return with directors Joe and Anthony Russo in the sequel. Steven McFeely (co-creator of “Grey Man” and “Avengers: Finale”) will handle the script.

Along with this sequel, we will get a by—product that “explores another element of the Gray Man universe” – although these details are still kept secret. What we do know for sure is that the spin-off will be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, best known for their work on Deadpool and Zombieland.

It is clear that there is not much information on both films, but we received a festive photo of Gosling looking sullen:

A promotional shot of the sequel to the Gray Man. (Image provided by: Netflix)

In a press release, the Russo brothers wrote: “The public’s reaction to The Grey Man was nothing short of phenomenal. We are very grateful to fans all over the world for the enthusiasm shown for this film. With so many amazing characters in the film, we’ve always wanted the Grey Man to be part of the expanded universe, and we’re very excited that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script, which we’re very excited about. let’s talk about soon.”

While it was clearly a hit for Netflix, we weren’t so sold to the Grey Man. In a 5/10 review, we said that the film “wastes its stellar cast, giving them little to work with, except for jokes. Although it eventually becomes watchable, most of the time it is performed, it remains visually and emotionally illegible.”

