“The Greatest Gift” — Mariah Carey Over Her Adorable Daughter As They Sing a Duet in Toronto

The Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is considered one of the most famous musicians of her generation. The American musician has received 15 Billboard Music Awards, 5 Grammy Awards and 19 World Music Awards. She has given many decades to the entertainment industry and during this time has inspired several pop artists. Even the world superstar Millie Bobby Brown considers the artist her idol.

According to sources, the “Stranger Things” star and the 52-year-old star plan to collaborate in the future, as Brown said in an interview that they sang together in her studio. But there is someone special who follows in the footsteps of the singer We Belong Together. This is none other than her daughter Monroe, who recently joined Carey at her concert in Toronto, and together they sang a duet.

Mariah Carey and daughter duet at a Christmas concert in Toronto

Mariah Carey recently gave a concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday. The musical evening became special when she introduced her 11-year-old daughter to the stage. Monroe is the twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom the singer had Obsessed with Nick Cannon, her ex-husband.

“Eleven years ago I received the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but birthday was the biggest gift,” the Fantasy singer said.

The duet of mother and daughter performed a 19th-century anthem, which amazed fans by the fact that Monroe has the same beautiful voice. It was the first time they were seen singing together at a concert. Mariah Carey looked so proud when her adorable daughter sat down next to her and said, “My daughter, Miss Monroe” at the end of the song.

The couple gave full mother and daughter goals when they appeared in matching white ball gowns paired with tiaras. Carey wore a dress with a jeweled bodice and a full tulle skirt. While Monroe was wearing a tutu-style skirt and a shiny white bodice with short sleeves.

Are you a fan of the American singer? Did you listen to the mother-daughter duet at Carey’s concert? What do you think of Monroe’s singing? Let us know your opinion in the comments section and stay tuned in the future.