The Great Detail in the Design of Apple’s AirPods Max

The subtle design details of the AirPods Max, the first on-ear headset that Apple recently announced and attracted attention especially with its design, have been discovered.

Apple recently introduced the first on-ear headset AirPods Max. It has been discovered that the AirPods Max, which looks very innovative at first glance and made a name for itself with its design and eye-catching color options rather than its technical features, was actually equipped with details that twinkle the past.

Here are the winking details of the iMac G4 and Apple Watch:

The sharing of an account named L0vetodream on Twitter once again revealed Apple’s design approach that always preserves its line and reshapes it by carrying it to the future. In the post, the iMac G4 and Apple Watch were pointed out as the source of the inspiration behind the dynamic and impressive design of AirPods Max.

The metallic cylinder details of the headset resemble the details on the body of the iMac G4, one of Apple’s most iconic iMac designs ever. At the same time, it is possible to say that the overall design of the headset has a lot in common with the iMac G4.

The arrangement of the sound output points on the speaker part of the headset is exactly the same as the honeycomb-like array in the Apple Watch menu. Although it seems like a very small detail, what makes such cases impressive is the thought of such small details and Apple always takes great steps in this regard with the importance it attaches to design as well as technical features.



