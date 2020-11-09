The great criticism the character of Clarke Griffin receives

Clarke is the heart of The 100. From the beginning, her choices have had a major effect on the stories in both positive and horrible ways. She was the driving force behind the series, bearing the brunt of the decisions that shaped the lives of her people and loved ones. But if you’ve seen season seven, you’ll know that the Clarke that audiences fell in love with was hardly part of the story.

Relegated to the background, Clarke Griffin was an afterthought in the final season of The 100 on our screens. Arguably, she could have died in season six and not much would have changed in last season. Of all the stories that make up the last 16 episodes of The 100, Clarke was not at the head of any of them. The secondary characters and antagonists were.

She was absent for much of the Sanctum arc, which was led by Murphy, Emori, Indra, and Sheidheda. The Bardo / Sky Ring arc was led by Octavia, Hope, Echo, Diyoza, and Cadogan. If we’re generous, Clarke was part of the effort to find Bellamy, but if you cut her journey from Sanctum to Nakara to Bardo and just kidnapped her and sent to the planet, nothing really changes.

In the end, Clarke wasn’t even the character who saved the world. The one thing that is usually the case in The 100, Clarke’s propensity to be the key crew member saving the day, didn’t happen. Raven and Octavia made sure their people rose as Clarke mourned her losses and cradled her daughter in her arms. She gave up, something Clarke rarely does for long and certainly not with the lives of her people at stake.

That such a shocking and meaningful character is written in a way that makes her unnecessary for her own show in its final season is not only disappointing and discouraging, but also highly criticized.

It became a shadow of what it was before and The 100 is poorer for it. If you’re a Clarke Griffin fan, the seventh season of The 100 is basically impossible to watch. I’m glad he survived to the end, but the Clarke of season seven is not the Clarke of seasons one through six.

While Eliza Taylor delivered a performance that raised the quality of what she received by leaps and bounds, it is incredibly unfortunate that the prominent sci-fi character she played had an ending like this.

No one would have imagined a lackluster ending for Clarke Griffin on The 100, especially when the only thing that makes her a hinge pin in the final season is the murder of a big baddie and his best friend, two deaths done for shock value.



