The great advice Alan Rickman gave to Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Co. when “Harry Potter” was coming to an end

The Harry Potter franchise has been a vital part of pop culture for decades and is not going to slow down. In part, this is thanks to the beloved eight films that have made young actors famous. The adult cast was also at the highest level, and recently we learned what wonderful advice Alan Rickman gave to Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and company when “Harry Potter” was coming to an end.

Alan Rickman played Snape perfectly in all the Harry Potter films, being privy to the fate of the character long before the public knew about it. The young stars seemed to treasure their time with the late actor, including Ron Weasley himself and Rupert Grint. Appearing on the podcast In The Envelope (opens in new tab), the “Servant” actor shared some tips he and Daniel Radcliffe took from Rickman about acting. As he put it,

I think it was amazing, we worked with such actors at such a young age. They really took on the role of mentor. I mean Julie Walters, she played my mom Mrs. Weasley, she was great. Again, Alan Rickman, he was the one who at some point inspired all of us to go and do theater. I remember exactly how he said it to me. Which I eventually did. Right after I finished Potter, I put on a play that helped me a lot.

Talk about good advice. Although being a movie actor is a slightly different craft, it is known that the dedication and immersion required for an excellent theatrical performance benefit countless actors. So Alan Rickman wanted to make sure Rupert Grint and company flexed their muscles when “Harry Potter” finishes its triumphant screening in theaters.

This advice was definitely heard by both Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. As the latter actor mentions, he staged a Broadway play shortly after the filming of Harry Potter was completed. He starred in the movie “It’s Just a Play” alongside such legends as Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Stockard Channing. And he claims that it was a useful exercise as a performer.

Of course, Daniel Radcliffe has also played a number of high-profile theatrical productions over the years. He shamefully endured all this for the sake of the revival of Equus, and also appeared in the Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business without making much Effort. Radcliffe currently has four Broadway roles.

Later in the same podcast, Rupert Grint told how Alan Rickman’s advice helps him avoid a corpse on camera. Corpsing is also known as breaking, when actors laugh, smile, or otherwise spoil a take. Apparently, Rickman gave some advice on this, as Grint shared:

Alan had a lot of little nuggets of wisdom. He was really good — I have this thing where I have a lot of corpses, I just could never control it, but he always had some interesting tips on how not to do it.

Rupert Grint probably had to use this advice many times, especially when he starred in the Apple TV series “The Servant”. M. Night Shyamalan’s series revolves between comedy and horror, both of which can make an actor break down, in other words, a corpse.

Rupert Grint will collaborate with Shyamalan again in his mysterious upcoming film “Knock on the Hut”. Although some fans hope that he will eventually play Ron Weasley again in the movie “The Cursed Child”. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.