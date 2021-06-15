The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Gets New Gameplay Video

The Great Ace Attorney: Capcom released, this Monday (14), during E3 2021, a new gameplay video of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. In addition to details about the characters, the recording shows how arguments in court and the search for clues in the game work.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which has already been released in the East, is scheduled to hit the West on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on July 27th. The pack compiles The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve titles. Check out the video of the revelation below.

So, what did you think of the new trailer? Are you excited to play the game next month? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!