The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Get New Gameplay Trailer

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: Capcom released yesterday (22) a new gameplay trailer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, the next game in the famous visual novel franchise about investigation and trial.

The video moments of courtroom discussion, investigation, crime evidence analysis and jury discussions in the case, all starring Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of the legendary Phoenix Wright, who is the main character of many other games in the franchise.

Remember that the game is a compilation of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, released for the Nintendo 3DS respectively in 2015 and 2017.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be released on July 29th for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.