The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles arrives in the West in July

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: Fans of the Ace Attorney series will have news to enjoy very soon, as Capcom announced the release of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC (for R $ 169 in the first two and R $ 119.99 on computers) and also a digital package containing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for R $ 249 on consoles and R $ 179.99 on Steam.

Scheduled to hit stores on July 27, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles features the games The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, both starred by Ryunosuke Naruhodo in the late 19th century, during the Meiji period in Japan and the Victorian Era in England. Apart from the ambience, the rest is part of the package already known by fans, in addition to two new gameplay experiences.

The first one happens after joining Sholmes, allowing the Dance of Deduction to be carried out during the investigations to identify mistakes in the detective’s logic. In court, it will be possible to resort to Summation Examinations to point out discrepancies in the actions of the jurors.

Finally, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles also features an extra eight mini-episodes and three alternative outfits that were released as DLC in Japan, as well as access to art, music and recordings of game voices with the Art Gallery and Auditorium options.