The Gray Man: Russo brothers film adds Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) will star in The Gray Man, a Netflix spy thriller directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Ultimatum). According to Deadline, the film – starring Ryan Gosling (Drive) and Chris Evans (Captain America) – also confirmed Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo) and Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage) in its cast.

They join Ana de Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and the veteran Indian actor Dhanush. The attraction will be based on the book written by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by the publisher Jove Books.

The plot revolves around Court Gentry (Gosling), a hired assassin and ex-CIA agent who will be hunted by the intelligence agency, under the command of his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Details about Page’s character have yet to be revealed.

After debuting at Bridgerton, the actor gained notoriety and became a new sensation of the moment in the Hollywood industry. In fact, such a successful performance has already earned him a share in the upcoming live action film by Dungeons & Dragons.

The production, developed by Joe and Anthony Russo, promises to be the biggest budget project of the streaming platform. The recordings are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks in Los Angeles. The Gray Man has yet to have a release date revealed by Netflix.