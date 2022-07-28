The graduate of the series “Love is blind” Danielle Rule reacted to Vanessa Lachet’s comments about the contestants of large sizes

He shares his thoughts. The star of the TV series “Love is blind” Danielle Rule reacted to Vanessa Lachet’s theory about why participants with fuller figures did not pass the stages of conversations in the Netflix dating show.

“There were definitely more confident women than me who participated in this experience, regardless of body type,” 29—year-old Rule told E! News on Wednesday, July 27.

The Illinois native, who spoke about her struggle with body dysmorphia on the show, added: “I can attest that many people with different body types, etc. were confident, enthusiastic and optimistic about finding love. Weight does not and should not determine someone’s confidence, and after meeting each woman, their confidence shone, and I admired them for it.”

Rule’s comments came after 41-year-old Lache shared with Insider her theory about why there is not so much diversity of bodies among the contestants who passed the “Love is Blind” contest.

“All their lives they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy generation we live in and this cat-catching world we live in that they’re so afraid of being themselves,” the Entertainment Tonight correspondent said. the release is on Monday, July 25.

She continued, “I wonder if they really don’t have enough time in these two weeks to find themselves, and then be themselves, and then find this spouse.”

The former Miss Teen USA hosts Love Is Blind with her husband Nick Lachey. The duo also headline the Netflix reality show “Ultimatum,” in which couples must decide whether to get married or end the relationship at the end of the experiment. Married presenters honestly told the participants of the first season about their own experience of the ultimatum.

“We’ve been dating for five years. So I finally said, “What are we doing?” I have now moved in with him, I have renovated his entire bachelor apartment, there was a bar in the pool. I’m like, “Whatever you want!” Now I’m like, “OK, I want to put the kids in the pool,” the NCIS: Hawaii star told the show.

The first season of Ultimatum, which premiered on April 6, ended with an exchange of vows between participants Colby Kissinger and Madeline Ballatori. In May, the couple had a daughter, Josephine.

“The girl is healthy and perfect, and tomorrow we will bring her home,” Ballatori shared in her Instagram story. “We snuggled up to the hospital bed, trying to rest as much as possible and think about this incredible gift.”

Both “Love is Blind” and “Ultimatum” were renewed for additional seasons.