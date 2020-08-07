The Google Safe Folder, this is how it works

The idea of ​​the mobile is a device for uni-personal use: You have yours, and I mine; we do not share or exchange them. But there are examples such as the mother or father who lends the mobile to their daughter, who is too young to have her own. Or other areas, countries, markets, in which elements such as mobile phones, tablets or laptops are (or should be) shared between, for example, several members of the same family, as in Bangladesh or India.

Google Secure Folder

Sharing a device can be beneficial, but it comes with the risk that others can access your personal content. Therefore, to keep personal content more secure, Google has launched Secure Folder, a new feature in its Google Files application. Secure Folder is an encrypted folder with a 4-digit PIN that protects your important documents, images, videos and audio files so that others cannot open or access them.

The folder is securely locked as soon as you exit the Files application, so “none of its contents can be accessed when the application is in the background.” As a guarantee of security, it will ask you again for your PIN upon re-entry. Even those who don’t share devices can benefit from keeping their most important files safe.

The Secure Folder function will begin to be available in beta in Google Files from now on, and Google will gradually expand its availability more massively “in the coming weeks”



