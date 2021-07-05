The Google iPhone App Has A Secret Pinball Game; Tthis Is How It Is Activated

Google: Known for the number of Easter Eggs or hidden surprises that it has been dropping in its search engine for years, Google loves to hide games, tricks and more for Chrome, Android and Google Search in PC browsers. And there has been everything from replicas of the mythical Pac-Man or Atari’s Breakout, to jumping dinosaurs and classics like Tic-Tac-Toe or Tic-Tac-Toe or Tic-Tac-Toe and Solitaire, that you can play both on the Google mobile app and on the browser screen in a desktop web browser.

And one more newly discovered right on the Google iPhone mobile app.

The Pinballs

A ‘pinball’ is that type of arcade machine that has a huge inclined board and uses a metal / ceramic ball that bounces all over its surface. And to avoid losing it, we have the so-called ‘flippers’ scattered on the surface, those paddles that move at the push of a button to hit the ball and make it rise up the board again.

With wooden ancestors dating back to the 17th century, it is in 1869 when the spring launcher was introduced, and as early as 1931 the pinball machines are more elaborate and use coins, being a form of cheap entertainment much appreciated in the United States during the Great Depression. Pinballs, increasingly elaborate and with more complex panels, even have their virtual counterpart, and for several generations of video games we have virtual pinballs on different consoles, laptops and desktops.

The hidden Pinball game on iOS

What’s this all about? That is precisely the game that the Google app hides for iOS devices: A recent digital pinball game that seems to have been implemented a few weeks ago, and that is now one of those ‘easter eggs’ or ‘easter eggs’ to discover. To activate it do the following:

Open the Google application on your iPhone or iPad and go to the “Tabs” tab on the bottom bar.

Go to the “Tabs” tab of the Google application on the iPhone or iPad.

If you have any tabs open, delete them by selecting the trash can icon in the upper right corner.

Wait for various colored shapes to slowly emerge from the bottom of the screen. You may have to go back to the “Home” tab and go back to “Tabs” for the shapes to appear.

When you see them, swipe up to start the game.

Pinball paddles will appear and a ball will drop to start the game. Tap the paddles to turn them over and keep the ball up for as long as you can. You have 3 balls per game. When you lose all three, you will see your score at the top of the screen.

Tap the blue play button to start a new game. The best thing is that this minigame can be activated even without having the mobile connected to the Internet.