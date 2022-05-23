The Good News Has Arrived, The Price Has Gone! This Altcoin Is Going To Space!

There are crypto money projects that have proven themselves in every field. This altcoin is also known by everyone in its field. Buying Dogecoin is a good idea if you think meme tokens will become more popular in the future. Or if you’re hoping the Ethereum killers will get even stronger, you have alternatives like Solana, Avax and NEAR. However, there are not many alternatives to the altcoin in this area.

Filecoin (FIL)

Yes, we are talking about file transfer services. With the good news today, the price of FIL increased by more than 10% and climbed above $9.40. The Filecoin Foundation, which has agreed with the aerospace company Lockheed Martin, has started working to establish an “Interplanetary File Transfer System”. At an event hosted by the Filecoin Foundation on Monday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, the two organizations announced on Monday that they will soon be able to make an open-source blockchain network accessible in space.

Lockheed and Filecoin aim to build a space platform that can hold the technology to operate the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) node, identify the needs of that platform, and attempt to set a test mission.

Interplanetary File System (IPFS)

IPFS is an open-source data storage and sharing protocol that aims to speed up data downloads by allowing network participants to hold or share information. Marta Belcher, head of policy and general counsel at Protocol Labs, said the idea is to reduce latency when downloading data from remote locations like the moon. A major player in the Filecoin ecosystem, Protocol Labs is the original developer behind the IPFS project.

Marta Belcher said:

“We are redesigning many technologies that are not ready to work in space”.

In the future, we will see that formations such as Filecoin take an active role in different fields. Therefore, investors need to ask themselves, especially in their long-term investments, “Will this project exist in the future? Can this altcoin really generate benefits?” If you look for the answers to these, you will be more selective in your investments. Thus, the trading volume of utility tokens will surpass meme tokens and we will see crowdfunding communities spawning giant companies within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.