The Good Fight: Series Renewed For Season 6 On Paramount+

The Good Fight: This Tuesday (20), ViacomCBS, the company that owns Paramount+ and other subsidiaries, announced the renewal of the series The Good Fight for a 6th season.

The production is currently streaming its fifth batch of episodes each week, featuring Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Delroy Lindo, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha in the main cast .

Created by Phil Alden Robinson, Robert King and Michelle King — the latter two being responsible for the drama Evil, which was also recently revamped on Paramount+ — the series consists of a spin-off from The Good Wife, which ends after seven seasons on CBS .

The plot brings lawyer Diane Lockhart to the fore, focusing on her main professional dilemmas, including financial scams and other moral issues. Gradually, the character is able to re-build and show her strength to all those who once disbelieved her.

Learn more about The Good Fight renewal

“The provocative, intelligent and barrier-free world of The Good Fight remains very relevant. The series constantly attracts new types of audiences and continues to be one of the best performing original productions on Paramount+”, commented Nicole Clemens, president of the streaming platform in question, in an official press release.

“We are very excited to continue watching something that only The Good Fight can deliver. We can’t wait to see what the brilliant and creative minds behind the show, Robert and Michelle King, will tackle in Season 6,” she concluded.

Before that can happen, audiences will still be delighted by at least six more episodes of the hit drama’s Season 5 episode. It is worth remembering that in 2017 and 2018, the series was nominated for some very important categories at the Emmy Awards, including Best Original Song.

So stay tuned for all this news and be sure to check out the next Paramount+ releases!