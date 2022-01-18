The Good Doctor: The true decision of the actor Chuku Modu to leave the series

In its first four seasons, ABC’s The Good Doctor saw many cast changes, including the death of Nicholas Gonzalez’s Dr. Neil Melendez, who many fans argued was the heart and soul of the medical drama. Another member of The Good Doctor family to leave the series was Chuku Modu, who played surgical resident Jared Kalu in Season 1.

Introduced in season 1 alongside Claire Browne as a surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Kalu was instrumental in helping Freddie Highmore’s Dr. Shaun Murphy acclimate to his new career. At the beginning of the series, his boss, Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), was harsh with Shaun due to his ASD, but Kalu came to the aid of his colleague and became one of the few friends. of him in the hospital.

However, things took a turn when Kalu assaulted another doctor at the hospital after he sexually harassed Claire, with whom Kalu was in an on-and-off relationship. After higher-ups found out, Kalu was quickly fired from his position as a surgical resident. However, he was not out for the count, as he sued the hospital for racial profiling, a case he ended up winning. Kalu would regain his position at the hospital, but lost the respect of Dr. Meléndez and the Chief of Surgery, Dr. Andrews.

Before The Good Doctor Season 2 premiered, ABC announced that it was going in another direction and that Chuku Modu would be exiting the series. The actor explained his departure in an Instagram post, expressing his gratitude to fans and providing his first version of the reasons that led to this decision.

Although Kalu appeared briefly in the second season of The Good Doctor, he took a job in Denver and left San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Without Kalu around, The Good Doctor brought in a new set of residents, including Will Yun Lee’s Alex Park and Fiona Gubelmann’s Morgan Reznick.

The reasons? After leaving The Good Doctor, Chuku Modu became a series regular on the final two seasons of The CW’s The 100. And she joined a big project that would take her much of the next few years, she appeared in Captain Marvel, in which she played Soh-Larr, a Kree warrior captured by Skrulls in an attempt to lure Starforce to a remote planet and capture to Carol Danvers.