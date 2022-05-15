The Good Doctor Season 6: They confirm a change with the arrival of a new member to the drama

The Good Doctor, the hit medical drama from broadcast network ABC, is concluding the story of an important stage for Dr. Shaun Murphy, the main character played by Freddie Highmore. With the eighteenth episode, the last of season 5, everyone’s favorite doctor heads to the altar with his love Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) to start a new era in their lives.

In the most recent episodes of The Good Doctor Season 5, fans have witnessed Shaun and Lea prepare as they set out to change their story forever. With the end of the installment, the ABC series will leave the door open to look forward with a sixth installment that will air in the fall of 2022.

So far, about season 6 of The Good Doctor it is known that it will include two new members in the cast of characters. A couple of doctors, who will come to the ABC drama to be part of the narrative along with the rest of the staff that makes life at St. José Bonaventure Hospital.

Now, as fans of The Good Doctor prepare to welcome their screens to the season 5 finale on ABC which will air on Monday, May 16, Deadline is reporting that behind-the-scenes production on the medical drama is doing an important change, which will have effects in the episodes of the sixth installment of the program.

According to the report shared by the media, the significant change behind the scenes of The Good Doctor is related to the inclusion of a new member to the drama. Series showrunner David Shore will be assisted by executive producer Liz Friedman, who has been promoted to co-producer for Season 6 of the ABC drama, which has its first two episodes in the works.

“I have worked, shared my burdens and depended on Liz for years… I am looking forward to all the wonderful things she will do with the show,” Shore said in a statement.

“Since he gave me my first job on staff, David has been a mentor, a friend, and a defining influence on my career… And while our arc could end satisfactorily with me turning to the Dark Side and impaling him with my lightsaber, joining us for our shared love of good stories and The Good Doctor seemed less twisted and more rewarding (thanks Sony!),” Friedman commented.

It is common to see these types of changes behind the scenes of television programs. Above all, in a series like The Good Doctor where every detail in the production is important to develop a quality drama that lives up to the expectations of the fans. We just have to wait for ABC to share the next story of season 6 that will lead the characters of Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara in their new life as husbands.