The Good Doctor Season 5: The return of the character we really suspected

The Good Doctor, ABC’s other hit medical drama that leads Tuesday night ratings alongside The Bachelor in the US, continues to make waves among fans who are increasingly asking for more stories about their favorite doctor. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his fellow adventurers at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

This time it is not a controversy over the departure of an actor that surrounds the program, but a happy return that the producers of the medical drama The Good Doctor have announced for this season 5, following the example of other series such as Grey’s Anatomy that in its Season 17 brought back pretty much some characters that had left in previous seasons.

One of the characters that fans would like to see back on screen with Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor is undoubtedly Dr. Neil Meléndez (Nicholas González), who died in season 3 after being the victim of multiple injuries caused by an earthquake. that affected the entire city.

However, the one who returns this time is not Neil Meléndez but his love, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), who decided to leave the ABC series at the end of season 4 when she decided to stay in Guatemala, but who now he makes a return in this fifth installment, which is emotionally charged for the characters and the fans.

Almost immediately after the announcement about her return, fans get their first look at Antonia Thomas on the set of The Good Doctor season 5, which was shared by actress Christina Chang, who plays Dr. Adrey Lim in the drama. doctor. In the picture you can see Thomas in her white coat with Chang and Freddie Highmore.

Photo on the set of season 5 of The Good Doctor confirms the return of Dr. Claire Browne

With that in mind, the question is pretty straightforward: What brings her back to California? The last time we saw her, she stayed in Central America to make a difference there. Thomas probably isn’t back full-time, but you’d think it has to be some kind of specific case that brings her back.

The hope is that fans will have the opportunity to find out more about what Claire has been up to, and also the contact she has had with some of her friends and former colleagues. The good news for Claire right now is pretty simple: she’s missed Salen Morrison’s reign of terror. That character formally resigned in this latest episode, but we’re sure he’ll hear some horror stories from some of the other doctors.