The Good Doctor Season 5: The reason that brought Claire Browne back to the drama

The Good Doctor returned to fans’ screens this past Monday via broadcast network ABC, airing the 16th episode of season 5 heading towards its scheduled conclusion to air on May 16. And as expected, in the most recent story one of the characters most loved by viewers was back. (Spoilers for episode 16)

As reported at the end of March, The Good Doctor season 5 would include Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) in the final episodes of this part of the history of the medical drama starring Freddie Hihmore. Later, it was confirmed that the character who left at the end of the fourth installment would be present in the broadcast on Monday, May 2.

In The Good Doctor, Dr. Claire Browne is one of Dr. Shau Murphy’s most beloved characters. Her comeback really wasn’t a surprise, but the way she did it sure as hell blew viewers of the ABC series. Before her arrival, it was a mystery why she would be back as the reason was never revealed.

However, The Good Doctor saved the best part to present at the end of Season 5 Episode 16. Antonia Thomas, the series’ former leading lady, made her long-awaited return as Dr. Claire Browne in the penultimate of the most recent episodes. , where he surprised Shaun Murphy and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) at his bachelor party.

Without a doubt, after so much tragedy in season 5 of The Good Doctor, the ABC drama finally presented one of its best episodes. During the celebration, as friends hugged soon-to-be Shaun and Lea, Claire Browne appeared onstage as she sang a version of the Faith Evans/Puff Daddy classic “I’ll Be Missing You.”

As expected, the character of Freddie Highmore was the most excited to see his old friend again after so long. It all happened at the end of the episode, but there’s no telling if this part of the story will carry over to the final installment, in which Shaun Murphy and Lea are expected to finally walk down the aisle, according to some recent reports.