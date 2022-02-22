The Good Doctor Season 5: Singers Aly and AJ Michalka will be in the drama

The next episodes of season 5 of The Good Doctor bring big surprises for fans of the medical drama, after confirming the participation of singers Aly and AJ Michalka. In an episode that would be broadcasting on March 7 with this incredible story.

Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka were previously known for their music group 78violet, but later decided to change their name on December 9, 2015 to Aly & AJ. They have released 3 albums and several albums, so little by little they are becoming more and more recognized in the United States and part of Latin America.

However, according to the TVLine website, the sisters would be participating in season 5 of The Good Doctor, specifically in episode 9 entitled “Yippee Ki-Yay”, where Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) tries to please Salen (Rachel Bay). Jones) by taking on the high-profile case of a famous pop star who is determined to get her voice back and could undergo a risky operation.

While AJ Michalka will play Nelly, the aforementioned star patient who lost her voice due to injuries sustained in a car accident. On the other hand, Aly Michalka will play the older sister and former singing partner Lexi, who has since achieved world fame, but who tries to support Nelly in the hard times she is living.

Currently the Michalka sisters have four studio albums to their credit, the last of them released in 2021 entitled Then Into the Sun. But long before they got into music, they already had acting credits that include the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles, the 2007 MTV movie Super Sweet 16: The Movie and a few episodes on The CW drama , Hellcats.

However, the last time they were seen on screen was in the 2015 movie Weepah Way for Now, so some fans of their acting and music may enjoy their participation in some episodes of The Good Doctor season 5, but starting from episode 9 which will air on March 7.

While the medical drama will return after a month-long hiatus on February 28 with its 8th episode. Focusing on Shaun (Freddy Highmore) and Lea’s (Paige Spara) path to getting down the aisle, which keeps everyone fans anxious about Shaun’s alleged cancellation of the wedding, by saying “no” to Lea.