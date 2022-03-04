The Good Doctor Season 5: Returning Character Confirmed for ABC Drama

The Good Doctor, the hit medical drama that airs every Monday on the ABC broadcast network, recently returned with a new Season 5 episode after the long hiatus since the end of November last year. And a few days before the premiere of the second half of the current installment, good news was released this Thursday and it is related to the return of an important character.

The most recent episodes of season 5 of The Good Doctor have shown intense moments and devastating situations on screen. That is what the doctors and nurses at St. Jose Bonaventure Hospital are currently experiencing. However, among so much misfortune, fans of the medical drama will see a character who resigned from his job at the end of the fourth installment.

According to Deadline, Antonia Thomas is confirmed to be walking the hospital halls again as Dr. Claire Browne in The Good Doctor season 5. The actress, who left last year, has just closed a deal to return to the ABC medical drama in a two-episode arc that will be released in the spring.

The news was first reported by Deadline; However, neither the production of The Good Doctor nor ABC have confirmed or revealed details about the return of Dr. Claire Browne after the dismissal of Antonia Thomas last year when she stated that practically the arc of her character had had a tour fantastic in the drama.

At the time, Thomas also assured that after leaving her role in The Good Doctor, which she played since the first season, she would dedicate herself to exploring different creative opportunities. However, she also did not rule out the possibility of returning to the series starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy. This the actress shared when she confirmed her departure from the series:

“For me, if there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the series and to be able to go out and do some of the other things that I want to explore now, I would do both. It has not been an easy decision for me to leave it, so I would love to absolutely come back every once in a while and say hello, I really want to.”

Let’s remember that Claire left the plot of The Good Doctor when she decided to accept a position in a hospital in Guatemala, but it will be exciting to see her again. The series has had a heavy turnover of cast members since its premiere in 2017, which has likely contributed to the steady decline in viewership levels, which have been on the decline since season 4.