The Good Doctor Season 5: Premiere date and what to expect from episode 10 on ABC

The Good Doctor may have hinted at the start of season 5 that all would be pure happiness for the doctors at St. Jose Bonaventure, especially Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his fiancée Lea (Paige Spara). However, the misfortunes began to appear from the final episode aired in November before the winter break; and one of them is the new administrator of the hospital. (Spoilers for episode 10)

The ABC series has managed to put fans of The Good Doctor in a state of anguish. What has been happening at the hospital for the past year has left Shaun Murphy suffering as the situation escalates after a newborn died from expired medication.

Fans of the successful drama have also witnessed the conflict that is currently unfolding in the hospital, as a consequence of the measures that Salen Morrison is taking, which are affecting not only the patients, but also all the medical staff who are now is facing the character of Rachel Bay Jones.

In the next episode of The Good Doctor, the tenth installment of season 5 titled “Cheat Day, she will be in charge of narrating a story that has a lot at stake. After all that has happened recently, Salen Morrison could be on the warpath when he begins to realize that the surgical staff wants nothing to do with his politics.

In episode 10 that will air next Monday, March 14 on ABC, things will get intense when chaos takes over the hospital, after Salen realizes that there is more than one doctor against him, which that could give you reason to fire anyone who gets in your way.

According to the official synopsis shared by ABC, in The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10, Salen goes to extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff has joined Dr. Audrey Lim’s efforts in the against her. Meanwhile, the team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unknowingly gave him cancer.

And elsewhere in the next episode of The Good Doctor, Jordan, Asher and Andrews search for a surgical solution to remove a pregnant surrogate mother’s cancer in such a way that she doesn’t need a hysterectomy to survive in the new one.