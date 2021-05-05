The Good Doctor: Season 5 of The Series is Officially Confirmed

The Good Doctor: When a series is very good, we are always expecting it to be renewed for a new season, without the story being interrupted in half. For those who follow The Good Doctor and are experiencing one of the best phases of the series, the news that everyone was waiting for has finally arrived: The Good Doctor has been renewed for its 5th season by ABC.

Centered on Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and Savant Syndrome, the series made its debut in 2017 and since then it has only risen in the public concept. Currently, The Good Doctor has been a great source of entertainment for different people, pointing to the great relevance achieved by the series.

What to expect from Season 5 of The Good Doctor?

The series, currently in its 4th season, has shown an even more mature stage with the discussions raised and consecrating Shaun as one of the best characters of recent years in medical series.

Seeing the world through the eyes of a minority, represented by the doctor, brings a great power of empathy for the viewer to better understand the problems that people with autism and Savant Syndrome face.

In the future, the hope is that we will see Shaun with his family formed, well and able to communicate even better. In addition, Season 5 should further demonstrate the impact of Covid-19 on society – as is already being recorded in Season 4 – from Shaun’s vision as a doctor and autistic person.

We can’t wait for the 5th season of The Good Doctor!