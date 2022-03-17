The Good Doctor Season 5: Episode 11 Release Date, Trailer & Plot

The popular medical drama The Good Doctor continues to amaze all viewers with season 5 enjoying the show on a weekly basis. However, after the most recent chapter, fans are excited to know what will happen in episode 11, especially due to the last statements made by Dr. Shaun (Freddie Highmorer) in the most recent trailer.

During episode 10 of the fifth season of The Good Doctor, we saw how the union of doctors even the help of an investigative reporter were necessary to dethrone Salen (Rachel Bay Jones) from the direction of St. Bonaventure. While Lea (Paige Spara) and Glassman (Richard Schiff) trying to reconcile with Shaun.

Salen, on the other hand, had a notice about the number of positions the doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital are taking. This led her to confront them during her secret meeting and reveal the past mistakes of some of the doctors. Threatening them like this if they oppose her. In fact, she fired Lim (Christina Chang), Glassman, and Lea to show how serious she is about it.

At the end of episode 10, Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) went out of his way to ask Salen to reconcile with the Doctors. When it didn’t work out, Andrews joined his friends, including Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson), in an attempt to save the Salen hospital, revealing with the reporter all the atrocities the director was committing.

The episode closed with Dr. Lim returning to the hospital to huge applause, Andrews becoming president again, Grace taking care of her baby while Ryan enjoys the time he has left with his best friend, wife and their newborn baby. born. However, the latest trailer for The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 has got fans excited. Check out the video below.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 11 will be released on March 21, 2022. It is titled “The Family”. The official synopsis for the chapter suggests that, on his day back at work, Shaun Murphy makes an emotional connection with a young patient he is treating, but his treatment worsens and he is on the verge of losing his life.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick finds herself useful to Dr. Aaron Glassman’s clinic, as she wants to offer her telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities. All episodes are broadcast on the ABC television network, while the next day on the Hulu platform.