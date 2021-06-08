The Good Doctor: Antonia Thomas Does Not Return for Season 5

The Good Doctor: Actress Antonia Thomas, who played the character Claire Browne in The Good Doctor, will not return for Season 5 of the series.

After four seasons in the production’s regular cast, the actress was dropped. The season finale of season 4, which will air this Monday (7), will be the last episode in which she appears.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Antonia commented on her decision to leave the series before her contract was terminated — the deal provided for her participation in two more seasons. She even stated that she would be open to playing her character in future seasons as a guest actress.

“It was a very difficult decision because the last four years have been absolutely amazing,” she said. “I believe we did a lot of different things with Claire and now I’m really excited to explore new creative opportunities,” she explained.

Before playing Claire in the medical drama created by David Shore, the British actress was in series like Lovesick, Homefront and Misfits. In some ways, The Good Doctor is the first major series she has been a part of on such an important broadcaster as ABC.

The Good Doctor: Learn more about Antonia Thomas’s departure from the series cast

According to the actress, David Shore was very understanding with her decision to leave the cast. “He was very wonderful, kind and helpful. We talked about how we could do this and decided it was the right thing,” she revealed, adding that the news was given to him right after the end of Season 3.

For Thomas, The Good Doctor brought great lessons and possibilities for growth. “David Shore allowed me to develop my skills as an actress to try different things in ways I hadn’t done before,” she recalled.

During the interview, she also stressed that she would like to try out other possibilities behind the scenes. Apparently, this will be the path he will seek in the future. “I made a short film with Chuku Modu [who played doctor Jared Kalu] and we have a lot of other ideas,” she said.

What did you think of the actress’s departure from The Good Doctor?