The Good Doctor: all about the third season

Composed of 20 episodes, the 3rd season of The Good Doctor provoked mixed feelings to viewers when it was released on September 23, 2019. Aired by ABC, the same broadcaster on Grey’s Anatomy, the medical plot starring Freddie Highmore has several interesting nuances seen in general.

Throughout this season, the audience followed a little more about the love triangle formed by the protagonist Shaun Murphy, Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), in addition to some stylistic solutions that divide opinions among fans.

However, watching The Good Doctor carefully is always a guarantee of good entertainment.

The Good Doctor season 3: cases, romances and doubts

The season begins with Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) and Park (Will Yun Lee) diagnosing an elderly cancer patient and also competing to see who will lead his surgery. This small conflict has a certain narrative force that fuels the hopes of good matches over the next episodes.

Alongside this, we see Shaun giving up on Carly and avoiding her in every way he can. At this point, we realized that perhaps the love triangle formed previously was only dragging through the actions that happened in other seasons and heading towards something that might not be the most interesting in narrative terms.

It is evident that Lea’s presence and Shaun’s maturity influenced the announcement that this outcome was nearing its end. However, the third season seems to be moving at a slow pace in this development.

Season 3 of The Good Doctor bets even more on melodrama

In order to endorse certain reflections and to fuel new conflicts, many cases presented throughout the episodes appear without a clear investigative purpose regarding the relationships initially formed. In this way, the melodrama is very present, betting on the audience’s unbridled emotional and often inducing them to “shock” with the exposed revelations.

However, many uncomfortable situations, and even character deaths, which are somewhat important, do not seem to be taken so seriously. All of them seem to be distant in structural terms of the script, in addition to not touching or directly impacting the narrative walk of the plot. It’s like empty situations created just to bring elements that would shock audiences.

In that sense, getting closer and closer to Gray’s Anatomy, there are some insights that could work if they were treated in another way.



