The 4th season of The Good Doctor continues to draw parallels with reality. After the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, the series featured an episode completely focused on Lim and a patient suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The two must learn together to deal with the traumas of the past in order to survive.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 4×6 episode of The Good Doctor

Lim seemed determined to leave the pandemic behind. As head of surgery at St. Bonaventure, she was at the forefront of fighting the disease. However, her disagreements with Jordan and Shaun prove that, in fact, she is far from feeling well.

Claire also realizes this and, throughout the episode, is dedicated to explaining to her superior how Posttraumatic Stress Disorder works. For her, PTSD manifests itself in different ways and it is not only Lim’s mental health that could suffer from anxiety. On the contrary, her own body could betray her and prevent her work.

One of the most dramatic moments is the disagreement with Jordan. After all, she didn’t want to have an abortion because of her personal beliefs. However, Lim seems to have no patience to deal with the reluctance and explodes with the student. In addition, the head of surgery’s disorder is clear in the scenes in which she walks through the hospital and seems disconnected from everything.

But in the end, she knows she is right to insist that Jordan have an abortion. After all, she is still a student and needs to learn all the medical procedures to become a qualified doctor.

So Lim takes care of Bem, a veteran who served in Iraq and is trying to deal with the ghosts of his own past. After offering the treatment, she goes for a “ride” with her motorcycle and ends up in an accident. Despite surviving, (at least we don’t have to deal with the death of anyone other than Melendez!), It’s clear to Lim that she needs to take care of her own PTSD.

In fact, the final scene of The Good Doctor episode shows Lim in a kind of trance, almost like an out-of-body experience. The guess is that she realized how close she was to her own death. Now, she will need to make the decision to take care of herself so that she can take care of her patients again.

