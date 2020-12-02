Season 4 of The Good Doctor came to its hiatus episode too quickly. With the return expected only for 2021, it was expected that the series would end in some kind of cliffhanger. However, the truth is that the 4×5 episode was almost like a gift for the fans, as we finally see Lea doing something for someone other than herself!

Check out the full recap below.

More details of the 4×5 episode of The Good Doctor

One of the positive points of the episode was Lea’s insistence that Shaun return to the hospital despite his date. For the first time, she genuinely cares about him and is not thinking about herself. This was very important, as it is not always easy to accept their relationship. So, she insists that their night is not as important as Shaun saving his patient.

The problem with this patient is that no one realized he was dying and, suddenly, it was too late. Just as he did in the last few episodes, Shaun started to blame himself, believing that he should have checked Asher’s work (in turn, he blames himself for not feeling the aneurysm).

As difficult as death was to deal with, there is no denying that the biggest problem was Asher’s proximity to his patient. If he hadn’t been so emotionally involved, it might have been easier to spot the signs that things were not going so well.

On the other hand, Shaun is not the type to get emotional and involved, except, perhaps, in the case of Glassman. Therefore, he may not have realized why it was so difficult for Asher to deal with the death of his patient.

Fortunately, Asher knows he cannot have such personal conversations with the people in his care again. He ponders his practices in medicine, but decides that this is his way and he just needs to put his mind in perspective to do a good job.

Meanwhile, Glassman has a series conversation about the situation with Shaun. The only problem is that his mentor says that autism had nothing to do with the situation, but we know it was not so. After all, Shaun strictly followed Lim’s instructions and that’s exactly why he didn’t supervise Asher’s work.

With the end of the first part of season 4 of The Good Doctor, there are still some questions that must be resolved when the series returns in 2021. What happened to Jordan? What does the future hold for Ellie and Brendan? And finally, where does Shaun and Lea’s relationship go?

Tell us what you think will happen!




