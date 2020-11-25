The 4th season of The Good Doctor brought advances for many characters. The biggest one is, without a doubt, Lea’s decision to move in with Shaun again. After thinking about it a lot, she concluded that she cannot imagine living with anyone else and returns to the apartment.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 4×4 episode of The Good Doctor

Living together again is not an easy decision. After all, Lea still has a hard time trusting Shaun and their relationship is very different now. However, she decides she can work on that trust while the two are under the same roof.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Park is late for work and says his tire was flat, but Morgan knows he is lying. When the two talk, he says he was late due to the completion of his divorce and reveals that he has been living in a motel for the past few weeks. So, Shaun and Lea aren’t the only ones living together: Morgan offers Park’s guest room.

In addition to these changes, The Good Doctor also brought another surprise as we found out that Dr. Andrews is actually Olivia’s uncle! Shaun discovers the information and decides to learn more about Olivia’s past to be sure of her admission process at Bonaventure Hospital.

Meanwhile, he also realizes that he needs to adapt to his residents, as his teaching method is not always efficient. Olivia needs more attention to become a good doctor and he decides to be that safe haven in his career.

And the surprises don’t end there! The series also decided to reveal a little more about Jordan’s past. Instead of being a surgeon, she almost married an army officer and intended to move with him to Germany. However, the relationship did not work out and she chose to exercise her talent as a doctor.

The 4×4 episode was full of emotions as we delve into the past of some of our favorite characters. Olivia and Andrews’ kinship, Morgan and Park’s roommate status and, most importantly, the advancement in Shaun and Lea’s relationship should bring new challenges for doctors. After all, saving lives is not exciting enough, right?

What do you think will happen in the next episodes of The Good Doctor?



