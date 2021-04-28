The Good Doctor 4×16: Lea Has Pregnancy Complications (promo)

The Good Doctor: When Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) thought they were “lucky” after their test results arrived – she was tested for gestational diabetes – the world collapsed for both of them at the end of the 4×15 episode of The Good Doctor.

For the next episode, “Dr. Ted ”, which will air on May 10, the preview released by ABC reveals that there are reasons for the characters’ despair. Something is happening with Lea’s pregnancy and she will need to have surgery, according to Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas).

Now, Shaun has to deal with this while balancing between being Lea’s boyfriend and a doctor. As expected, he has put together a surgical plan and is ready to help. But as the baby’s father, Dr. Andrey Lim (Christina Chang) informs him that he cannot participate in the process. Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) agrees.

He check out the promo:

The Good Doctor 4×16: Shaun’s emotions emerge at the risk of losing his son

During the episode, Shaun protests, arguing that everyone is always saying that he is not emotional enough, and now stating that he is too emotional. Lea comforts him and says it’s okay for him to be scared.

Are Shaun and Lea about to lose their baby? Could Shaun lose Lea too?

In addition, the episode also features Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) and Asher (Noah Galvin) in disagreement about how to fulfill an elderly patient’s wishes.

New episodes of The Good Doctor are aired every Monday by ABC. “Dr. Ted ”will be on May 10th. Be sure to check it out!