The golf world’s Reaction to this weekend’s PGA Tour Leaderboard

If the PGA Tour participants at the RBC Canadian Open show the same energy at the U.S. Open next week, we can expect a historic major.

Heading into the final round of the RBC, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau share the lead by 11 points below par. But four other golfers are right on their heels.

Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Alex Smalley are now nine under par. Several others-Austin Cook and Jim Nous-may be in the race with a big day at seven under par.

Golf fans love how full the leaderboard is before the final round. Almost everyone is waiting for a wild finish from RBC.

The RBC Canadian Open is an unofficial event dedicated to preparing for the US Open, which will be held next week in Massachusetts.

But the US Open field will still be full, despite the recent drop of the PGA Tour hammer on LIV Golf participants. All eligible golfers who have been suspended from the PGA Tour but are still eligible for the U.S. Open will compete.

Whoever wins RBC will have a lot of momentum on Thursday. But not all of them.

Several recent big winners who didn’t participate, such as Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, are also heading to The Country Club.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at the RBC Canadian Open this afternoon?