The PGA Tour and DP Tour had a big announcement Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dan Rapoport, both tours are going to announce a joint venture that will last for the next 10-plus years.

The PGA Tour was able to establish a good relationship with the SUN Tour, despite the fact that the SMOKE of the Tour became stronger.

The big fear was that DP World Tour would partner with LIVTour, which would be bad news for the PGA.

As part of the deal (starting in 2023), the top 10 players in the DP World Tour standings will receive PGA Tour cards at the end of the year.

Golf fans know this is a big deal for both sides.

The DP World Tour will also help the PGA Tour organize new international events, and the latter’s golfers will have access to these events.

This new partnership agreement will be valid until 2035.