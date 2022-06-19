The Golden Ring clip shows how the Shooting Star Beast kills three players with a single attack

Elden Ring is full of challenges to overcome, and some of these obstacles will appear several times throughout the passage. The Shooting Star Beast is one of these recurring threats, and a group of Elden Ring players were destroyed by one of them on Mount Gelmir.

Whether it’s the Shooting Star Beast in the Kalid Mines or the one in the crater of Mount Gelmir, there are many reasons why this boss has caused so much trouble to the Elden Ring community. Firstly, it is incredibly durable, easily repelling attacks from sharp weapons, which is a problem since many players use sword assemblies. On top of that, the attacks of the Shooting Star Beast are almost non-stop, many of which are accompanied by unpredictable movements.

While some Elden Ring players have mastered the Shooting Star Beast, others are struggling with the fight and need help. This was the case with Reddit user VinVanTheTinCan, who climbed to the top of Mount Gelmir with two companions. Hoping that playing together would make the fight easier, the three players waited at the edge of the Shooting Star Beast Arena, applying some positive effects on themselves before joining the fight. However, this turned out to be a fatal mistake of the group.

Everything didn’t go according to plan… from Eldenring

Although the players clearly thought they were safe from the Elden Ring boss, it wasn’t that far from the truth. Climbing the stairs and being on the outer edge of the arena was enough to activate the boss’s health bar and summon aggro. As a result, the Shooting Star Beast attacked a group of players before they had time to prepare. While the blue-cloaked player was trying to dodge, he did not have time to do so, as the whole group was thrown off the cliff to the ground below.

Unsurprisingly, the Elden Ring community liked this post on Reddit, probably because of how close it is. While three players are killed at the same time by a single boss attack, it is quite rare that the action of the Shooting Star Beast killing players by dropping them from Mount Gelmir is nothing new. Since this Elden Ring arena is a giant crater on top of a mountain, players need to constantly monitor their surroundings, as poor awareness of the situation can lead to death. Since many have been knocked down from this mountain at least once, it is not surprising that the clip has gained more than 6,900 votes at the moment.

Despite the fact that there are many other entertaining clips for playing Elden Ring together, this one will probably remain the most memorable when it comes to fighting the Shooting Star Beast. This not only makes the boss more intimidating, but also shows that arenas can be just as important for attention as boss attacks.

Elden Ring is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.