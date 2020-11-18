The Godfather: see trailer for the reissue for the third film

Paramount Pictures released a trailer for the reissue of the third film in the Godfather trilogy. The feature film, originally released in 1990 and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, addressed the Michael Corleone saga (played by Al Pacino) trying to break free from the world of crime.

The new issue entitled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone will be released in some US theaters on December 4. A few days later, on December 8, the movie is scheduled to be released on Blu-Ray.

Check out the reissue trailer:

According to what has been determined so far, the new version will gain a different beginning, as well as an unprecedented end – which consequently can change the original outcome of the trilogy. It is worth remembering that, among the three films launched for the series, the third part was considered the weakest in terms of stylistics and also box office.

The distance between the first two parts may also have been a determining factor for this to happen. The first film, which hit theaters in 1972, featured Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, presenting all the post-war conflicts of a family linked to the Italian mafia in the United States.

Along with the trailer presented for the new edition, Paramount also released a brief teaser containing an interview with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

In it, the director explains why he wanted to revisit his film, also explaining that he always saw it as a coda, which, in musical terms, means an element that definitely ends it. According to Coppola, part three was more like a summary of the first two films, than an original project.

Watch:

