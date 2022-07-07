“The Godfather and Suffering” star James Caan has died at the age of 82

An acting legend with an impressive track record, actor James Caan could play gentle or tough — depending on the role. Having starred in brilliant films such as “The Godfather”, “Misery” and “Elf”, this man was widely known for his acting skills, and in recent years for his wit on social networks. Today we honor his memory, as it was reported that Kaan died at the age of 82.

Using his official Twitter presence, representatives of James Caan’s family broke the news to the public. The message is as follows, with Kaan’s iconic signature included as a fitting tribute:

It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences and asks you to continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet July 7, 2022

Best known as the actor who played Sonny, Corleone’s eldest son in the Godfather’s criminal clan, James Caan personified a hothead who kicked first and then asked questions. Quite appropriately, when Kaan reflected on the origins of his career in acting lessons, the actor confessed to The New York Times: “Of course, all my improvisations ended in violence.”

We at CinemaBlend express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of James Caan. May they find the comfort they need in this time of sorrow.

