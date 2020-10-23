The goal that brought victory Rangers the Europa League

The Europa League is one of the most important club competitions in the world, in it the teams from the top of the half table of the European leagues face each other and their meetings are always full of emotion.

This Thursday the group stage of the tournament began and during the match between Rangers of Scotland and Standard Liege of Belgium, Englishman Kemar Roofe surprised everyone by taking a powerful shot from midfield that the Belgian club’s goalkeeper could not stop. , thus sealing the Scottish victory.

The goal went around the world and is already considered by several specialists as a serious candidate for Puskas the following year. Will be the winner?



