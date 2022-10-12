The global box office of “Smile” exceeded $ 100 million amid terrible severe delays

The Paramount horror film, directed by Parker Finn, “Smile”, broke the $100 million mark worldwide. And it happened less than two weeks after the release. As of Tuesday, global box office receipts totaled $102.3 million, including $55.5 million domestic and $46.8 million international box office receipts.

From Paramount Players and Temple Hill, there were some terrible delays in the film. It is noteworthy that the cadres of foreign sophomores (including actual data) were 32% higher than on the first weekend. As we noted on Sunday, when we saw that it easily reaches $100 million, it’s just wild — such a hold is simply shocking. Word of mouth plays its role, as well as competent timing and marketing in the film, which starred Sozi Bacon, Jesse T. Asher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stacy with Cal Penn and Rob Morgan.

Fifteen offshore markets opened in first place in the first frame, rising to 24 in the second weekend. The leading international markets today are the United Kingdom ($5.9 million), Mexico ($4.6 million), Germany ($4 million), France ($3.6 million) and Australia ($2.5 million). Each of them was higher in the last session compared to last weekend — Germany actually doubled its profit. Leading European exhibitor Vue International even stepped in today to celebrate the performance, saying it was “almost unprecedented for horror films.”

Domestically, Smile ranked second among R-rated horror films in its second weekend with a stunning -22%. He led North America in first place among both freshmen and sophomores.

Brian Robbins, CEO and president of Paramount Pictures, said: “The moment we saw this film, we realized that it had huge cinematic potential, and we are very excited and proud that audiences around the world agree with it wholeheartedly and show record numbers of viewers.”.

He added: “Thanks to our director Parker Finn, our creative partners and our production team for making a fantastically terrifying film; and thanks to our global marketing and distribution teams for hitting the nail on the head again.”

The smile was promoted by an innovative and powerful marketing campaign, including a massive stunt that went viral, in which actors “smiling menacingly” were placed in high-visibility places appearing in camera during TV broadcasts, for example, in the stands at home plate. at baseball games, in the stands of NFL games and among the audience during morning shows.

The stunt caused widespread media coverage, active discussion on social networks and more than 101 million video views on social networks. Other marketing achievements include the TikTok Community Effect, which has gone viral worldwide: more than 400 million video views on TikTok and more than 250,000 videos have been created; AR lenses in partnership with Instagram and Snapchat allow users to spread creepy smiles on their social networks at an alarming rate of 5 times compared to other entertainment facilities. On Giphy, user GIFs have been viewed more than 400 million times, and Smile was the first brand integration on the AI Craiyon models website. The world premiere of the film took place at Austin’s Fantastic Fest.

Smile is written and directed by Finn, produced by Marty Bowen, Vic Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Robert Salerno; and executive produced by Adam Fishback.