The girlfriend of this actress appeared as a guest

Chicago fans P.D. They received the premiere of the eighth part of the police drama starting on November 12, 2020 through NBC, after the long absence.

Fans are still anxious to find out what will happen in the relationship between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger). Well, the police drama only aired two episodes of the new installment and said goodbye until 2021.

In Chicago P.D. Romances between intelligence unit detectives come and go; therefore, police drama fans are only aware of what happens between them and how the relationship progresses on screen.

What fans probably don’t know, is that Chicago P.D.’s Adam Ruzek actor Patrick Flueger is engaged in real life to the Jordanian-American model named Reem Amara.

Turns out, social media revealed that Patrick Flueger’s girlfriend was a guest star in the police drama Chicago P.D. and the fans didn’t even know.

Reem Amara made a brief guest appearance on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Also, she has a few other small acting credits to her name in shorts, but her role as an ICU nurse is her only television appearance.



