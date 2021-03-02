The Girl Before: Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo

BAFTA award winners, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo, were cast to star in the new HBO Max series, The Girl Before (Who Was She, in Brazil).

The two actors previously worked together on The Cloverfield Paradox, released in 2018.

The psychological thriller was written by the screenwriter and executive producer on the project, J.P. Delaney, and is based on his bestselling novel of the same name.

The plot follows Jane, lived by Mbatha-Raw, who moves to a beautiful ultra minimalist house designed by the character played by Oyelowo. However, the residents of this place must obey a series of demanding rules laid down by the mysterious architect.

Then, Jane begins to realize that the house is transforming in unexpected ways. However, when she learns that the previous resident died there, she is forced to face the troubling similarities.

The Girl Before: learn more details about the HBO Max psychological thriller series

Directed by 42, an English producer, the project is directed by Lisa Brühlmann, who was nominated for an Emmy by Killing Eve. In addition, Marissa Lestrade helped to write the episodes.

The executive production of the work consists of Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh for 42, Ben Irving for the BBC, as well as J.P. Delaney and Lisa Brühlmann, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw as an associate producer.

Delaney says he always wanted to adapt his story for The Girl Before, but he was looking for a team that wanted to create a high quality project. The writer believes he found this team with HBO Max, 42 and the BBC, and adds that he still managed to attract other valuable professionals such as Lisa, Gugu and David.

The four-episode miniseries, The Girl Before, has no release date yet. So stay tuned for more news!