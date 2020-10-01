The Genshin Impact: what are the best characters

We offer you the current Tier List with the best characters that we can unlock and take in Genshin Impact, now available on PC, PS4, iOS and Android.

In Genshin Impact we can find and get a wide variety of characters with different and particular abilities and characteristics. As we explained in our game guide, we can reroll to try to get the best version of our initial protagonist since we started the game. Even so, as we progress in the adventure we can unlock more characters, either naturally as part of the story, by using special codes or by “asking for Wishes” and buying packs.

Here we leave you the current list of characters organized by their Tier, that is, global quality after adding various parameters such as their ability to explore, in fights against bosses, in dungeons or in the “abyss”. You can find all the information you need here, although we remember that these parameters may change progressively as the title progresses and players discover the real value of each character and its particular utility within Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Characters with Tier S

Diluc: DPS

Fischl: Support

Qiqi: Healer

Venti: Support

Genshin Impact Characters with Tier A

Barbara: Healer

Chongyun: DPS

Jean: Healer

Keqing: DPS

Mona: DPS

Razor: DPS

Traveler (Anemo): Support

Xiangling: DPS and Support

Xiao: DPS

Genshin Impact Characters with Tier B

Kaeya: Support

Klee: DPS

Ningguang: DPS

Sucrose: Support

Traveler (Geo): Support

Xingqiu: Support

Genshin Impact Characters with Tier C

Beidou: DPS

Bnnett: DPS, Support

Lisa: Support

Noelle: DPS, Support

Genshin Impact Characters with Tier D

Amber: Support



