The Genshin impact diagram breaks down all new reactions of Dendro Elementals

The Genshin Impact combat system is based on combining various natural reactions to achieve the greatest damage. In addition to the Traveler, each character in the game list can control only one element.

After months of speculation, players will finally have the opportunity to add a new type of element to their team. The official live broadcast of the Genshin Impact 2.8 update has officially confirmed that a new major Sumeru region should appear in one of the upcoming updates, most likely immediately after the end of 2.8.

The addition of a new Dendro element will introduce many new elemental reactions, and many players seem to have been confused by the new mechanics. Fortunately, Reddit user Trass84 shared a very useful diagram that shows all the new elementary reactions that can be triggered. Trass84 listed all the new reactions of the Dendro elements along with their descriptions:

Gorenje (Dendro/Pyro) — this spontaneous reaction is already in the game, and it causes a small DoT effect in the area it affects. Flowering (Dendro/Hydro) is a new reaction of elementals, due to which the seeds of a flower fall to the ground, and they react differently to touching another element. Sprinkling (Flowering Seed/Electro) — Applying Electro to the flowering seed will cause damage to one target to an enemy hit by the elements. Burgeon (Bloom Seed/Pyro) — Applying an arsonist to a seed causes a small explosion that causes damage to the arsonist around the seed. Hyper Bloom (Bloom Seed/Hydro) — currently there is still no information about what happens during this elementary reaction. Catalyze (Arboretum/Electro) — Triggering this spontaneous reaction increases the damage inflicted on the enemy. Quicken (Catalyze/Pyro) — Applying Pyro to Catalyze will cause this spontaneous reaction, but there is still no information about its effects.

The diagram also shows that although Dendro does not interact directly with Geo, there is a high probability that it will activate the Crystallize shields. When it comes to the Anemo element, players expect Swirl to be interactive with flowering seeds. Given that many of the reactions of the Dendro elements are based on the seeds of flowering, players will most likely have to include the Hydro character in order to use the Dendro characters to their full potential.

Updated the dendro diagram to take into account the fact that tignari can cause spread! from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Players are excited about adding a new element, as it can completely change the current Genshin Impact combat system. The developer of HoYoverse has not yet published more detailed information about the exact numbers of multipliers that will be associated with the new reactions of the elements. According to the usual HoYoverse update schedule, the new region and element should appear at the end of August.

As for the first Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, the game’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the appearance of two Dendro users: Tighnari and Collei. Tignari will apparently be the only five-star character of the update, meaning that players can expect a double re-play in the second update.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently under development.