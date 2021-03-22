The Genshin Effect: Leaks show the fight against Dahaka

Genshin Impact, miHoYo’s free to play fever, suffered from some content leaks this week thanks to the beta of the 1.5 update. In addition to showing more powers of the characters Yanfei and Eula, we were also able to take a look at the new battle against Chief Azdaha (Dahaka). Check out:

via an unknown source,

Non-final Weekly Boss Azhdaha intro and phase one (of an expected three) showcase. End of the video (after 1:20ish) is dialogue from the intro cutscene which includes some spoilers from Zhongli's second character quest. pic.twitter.com/LdaHiuRH0d — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 22, 2021

The authorship of the images is unknown, but the video above was shared by AE Entropy, one of the most trusted and well-known leakers in the scene, and shows both the introduction and the first of possible three phases of the duel against Azhdaha. At 1:20 minutes, a cutscene still brings spoilers about Zhongli’s second character quest.

Dahaka is very big and must be one of the most difficult bosses ever seen! According to the leaks, he will have the same rotation as other weekly bosses and will require 60 resin for the fight. In combat, he will deal about the same damage as Childe, and to make matters worse, he will bring two different elements to each confrontation!

You can fight it whenever you want, or call a friend to participate in the challenge cooperatively. What did you think of the new boss of the game? Comment below!