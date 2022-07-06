The Genius Umbrella Academy Theory Predicts that Klaus Will Be the Next Villain

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Despite being the most attractive member of Umbrella Academy, one theory suggests that Klaus could become some sort of minor “villain” in season 4. strengthening his powers as well as other things can easily make him an obstacle for his siblings in the upcoming season. In addition, The Umbrella Academy has a template that predicts exactly this.

As always, there are disagreements in families, and quarrels can happen. In a super-strong family, these disagreements can be deadly. This has already been seen in previous seasons of Umbrella Academy, where Victor almost destroyed the world due to family trauma, and then Allison betrayed her siblings in the season 3 finale of Umbrella Academy because they didn’t want to do what she wanted them to do. to do. It is clear that Umbrella Academy does not shy away from creating family disagreements, but the last thing expected is that Klaus will go down this path.

Klaus pretty much remained one of the most beloved of the “Umbrella”, which may be a low bar considering the rest of the band. His adopted siblings Allison and Luther had a very contradictory relationship, Diego has an inflated and destructive hero complex, the Fifth is as ruthless as they are, and Victor almost destroyed the world twice. While Klaus struggles with addiction and founded a cult in the 1960s, in these cases he is usually portrayed as a traumatized but lovable minx. However, one member of the Umbrella Academy acted against the family’s goals every season, and the 4th season of the Umbrella Academy would logically be Klaus’ time to take on this role, given his title as the 4th number of the Umbrella Academy.

How Klaus Becomes a “Villain” in Seasons 1-3 of Umbrella Academy

One theory (via Twitter) suggests that each season’s number correlates with the number at Umbrella Academy, which will be shared relative to the rest of the family, sometimes even acting as a minor “villain” for that part of the plot. Thus, in season 1, it was Luther (number one) who became the most problematic of the main group. Luther was blinded by loyalty to his cruel father Reginald. While all the other Umbrella members disbanded and left the Academy, Luther was the only one left. Luther, clinging to the past and continuing to admire his father, made him annoyingly naive, causing disagreements with his brothers and sisters and making him a hindrance due to his refusal to accept Reginald’s shortcomings.

Then it was Diego (number two) who became the problem in the second season after he became obsessed with saving John F. Kennedy from his famous assassination. His hero complex completely consumed him, and while the rest of the participants tried to protect the natural course of time, Diego constantly tried to thwart their efforts, trying to stop the most famous murder in history, turning him against his family. Finally, in the third season, Allison (number three) becomes the most villainous member of the Academy. In the new timeline, her daughter Claire does not exist, and without her, she becomes calculating, manipulative and ruthless. She completely distances herself from her brothers, in fact, turns her back on them and even betrays them. She kills Harlan, belittles Victor, attacks Luther, and then inadvertently causes Luther’s murder. This pattern, evident in the first season, will make Klaus (number four) the next problem in the fourth season of Umbrella Academy.

How can Klaus Become a Problem in Season 4 of Umbrella Academy

As already mentioned, it is almost impossible to imagine that Klaus would go against his family in the same spirit as Allison and become an antagonistic force, but this could not be completely ruled out, since Luther and Diego did not know how they interfered with the family. with relevant problematic childhood moments. First, when the family separated at the end of the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy, Klaus followed the aptly nicknamed “New Ben”. The new Ben, despite the fact that Klaus tried to work on him, is still not a very pleasant person, apparently because of his equally traumatic upbringing in the hands of Reginald Hargreaves. The new Ben showed little loyalty, respect, or compassion for his fellow Sparrow Academy students, and he would probably show even less for Umbrellas. Viewers already know that Klaus is easy to lead, and if the New Ben decides to turn on the Umbrellas, it may be easy to play on Klaus’ mountain and take him with you.

There is also a problem described in the post-credits scene of Umbrella Academy, where it seems to be revealed that there are now two Bens in this timeline, and potentially it could even be a version of the original Ben.