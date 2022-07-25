The Gaming Legend of the Zelda—Inspired PC is a Work of Art

A Legend of Zelda fan recently showed off his own gaming PC, which is filled with references and items from his favorite Nintendo RPG franchise with dungeon crawling. Ever since the original Legend of Zelda was released for the NES in 1986, this series has inspired fans with a large number of memorable characters, locations and items that fans have recreated in unique ways.

These efforts include references to The Legend of Zelda in other games, and Animal Crossing players use detailed island-building tools to remake locations such as The Temple of Time from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Mount Satori from The Legend of Zelda. the later Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Others create impressive Legend of Zelda fan art that reinterprets characters such as the noble hero Link and his nemesis Ganondorf, either in a more cartoonish or photorealistic style. Some talented fans even recreate certain weapons from The Legend of Zelda series as props or replicas, or use existing Zelda merchandise to decorate their home or gaming computer.

Earlier today, GameSpot’s official Twitter account posted a short video clip about a special gaming PC owned by OdderTech, which previously showed installations modeled after video games such as Fallout 4 and Nether. These computers are configured by placing various items inside the tower, as is the case with the new OdderTech PC inspired by Legend of Zelda. The body of this machine is decorated with various objects and images from the entire Legend Of Zelda series, vivid examples of which are Link’s reliable cat hook and music playing Ocarina, the helpful but annoying fairy Navi from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina. time and even the iconic main sword from The Legend of Zelda. Other decorations include a Triforce symbol in front of one of the computer’s cooling fans and a locked doorway from one of Link’s many adventures lined up along the front of the tower.

This Legend of Zelda-style gaming PC, created by builder @OdderTech, rejects the trend of carefully minimalist PC builds, instead it prefers to include as many iconic elements of the series as possible! pic.twitter.com/Cbh2SX0JW3

— GameSpot (@GameSpot) July 24, 2022

OdderTech may need to make room for some new Legend of Zelda items in the future, as Nintendo is currently going to release a sequel to Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023. This is the yet-to-be-named sequel to the popular 2017 Zelda game. It was originally planned to be released at the end of this year, but Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announced that BOTW 2 will be postponed so that the development team has more time to finalize the long-awaited game. Not much is officially known about the plot of Breath of the Wild 2, other than brief images of the destroyed Master Sword and Link and Zelda discovering what appear to be the mummified remains of Ganondorf, leaving fans to speculate on potential story elements such as Link’s mysterious new hand and what enemies might appear in this latest Zelda game.

Whatever happens next in the Legend of Zelda series, fans will likely continue to pay homage to what many consider to be one of the greatest video game franchises of all time through creative fan art and other enthusiastic projects, such as the impressive Legend of Zelda by OdderTech. PC assembly. There’s plenty of Link’s most useful hardware to be seen in this ornate tower, and while there probably won’t be any official Legend of Zelda ports for PC anytime soon, this setup is still a fun, Easter egg-filled homage to the long-running video game series.